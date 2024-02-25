Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.