Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 411,758 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,758 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

