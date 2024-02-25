Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

