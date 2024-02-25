Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 190,327 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,327 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of CarMax worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

