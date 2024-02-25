Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,493 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

EA opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

