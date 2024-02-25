Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $253.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.