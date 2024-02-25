Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.26 on March 20th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Equinix has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equinix to earn $33.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $17.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $882.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $822.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.91. Equinix has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $886.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

