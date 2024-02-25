Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

RUN stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

