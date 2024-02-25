Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

