Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.27.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.58. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

