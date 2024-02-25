Esken (LON:ESKN) Shares Up 19%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report) shares were up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 6,958,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,170,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.07.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

