Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.61 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,037.13 or 0.05885144 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $364.93 billion and $12.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00020617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007924 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,156,024 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.