Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $129.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

