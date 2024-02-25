Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

