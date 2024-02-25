Euro Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,958,126 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

