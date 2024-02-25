Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

