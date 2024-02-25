EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EVERTEC by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 654,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 56,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

