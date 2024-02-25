Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.85 on Friday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 41,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $73,377.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,346,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,754.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $47,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 41,456 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $73,377.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,346,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,754.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,294 shares of company stock valued at $995,208. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

