Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.67 and traded as high as C$6.81. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 68,681 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare
Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.