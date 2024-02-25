Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.67 and traded as high as C$6.81. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 68,681 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$565.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

