Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fair Isaac worth $50,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,282.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,222.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,039.11. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

