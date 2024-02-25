FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $21,234.71 and approximately $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

