Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $180.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.