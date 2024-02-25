Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of AGM opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $122.10 and a one year high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
