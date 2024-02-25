Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 26,883 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of STT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

