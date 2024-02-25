Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.89 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

