Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,373,000.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

