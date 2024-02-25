Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

