Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,271 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,602,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.