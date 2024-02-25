Financial Analysis: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.12 $9.16 million $0.41 7.46 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PHX Minerals and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 28.95% 6.66% 5.11% FEC Resources N/A -11.90% -9.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About FEC Resources

(Get Free Report)

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.