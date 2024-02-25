First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

First Busey Stock Down 0.4 %

First Busey stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $56,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $615,807 and have sold 14,860 shares worth $338,075. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Busey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

