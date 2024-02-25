First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. 99,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

