First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.64. 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
