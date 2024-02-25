First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.64. 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

