First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.00. 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
