First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.00. 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

