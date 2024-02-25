Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 20,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.90.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.