Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.36.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Activity

FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.