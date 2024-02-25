flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

Shares of FLYX stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. flyExclusive has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in flyExclusive during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in flyExclusive during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

