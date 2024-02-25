Fortescue Ltd to Issue Dividend of $1.08 (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Fortescue Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
About Fortescue
