Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

