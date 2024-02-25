FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPRFree Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 3.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 13,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (BATS:DAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.