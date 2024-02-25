FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 3.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 13,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

