Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 916 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

