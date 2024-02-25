Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.