FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issued By Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Noble Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

