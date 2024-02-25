FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inventiva S.A. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inventiva in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Inventiva alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Inventiva Stock Up 0.7 %

Inventiva stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inventiva by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.