Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Down 6.2%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

