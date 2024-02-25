General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $188,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $273.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

