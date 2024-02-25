Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.