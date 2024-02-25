GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$57.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.67.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.