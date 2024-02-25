Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.33 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

