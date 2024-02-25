Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 281,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

