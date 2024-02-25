Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.05% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 325,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.